Wind farm workers rescued after becoming stranded in glen

The three men got into difficulties as severe weather swept across at Glen Doe.

Rescue: The Cairngorm team was called to assist.

Three stranded wind farm workers have been rescued after getting trapped in snow.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) was sent out to help the workers at Glen Doe, near Fort Augustus, at around 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

The workers, who are based at a hydro-electric wind farm project in the glen, had become stranded after high winds and snow swept the area.

Efforts to recover the men were initially hampered as severe weather prevented the rescue helicopter assisting.

However, a helicopter eventually managed to fly to the scene and the men were airlifted to hospital around 6pm.

A CMRT spokesman said on Twitter: "Three stranded workers airlifted by Rescue 951 and transferred to Raigmore Hospital.

"CMRT thanks as ever to 951 for superb service."

As the rescue was ongoing, the team also responded to another incident on Cairngorm Plateau.

Two climbers who had become lost in tough conditions were found and brought to safety.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.