  • STV
  • MySTV

Parents paid 'biggest price' for maternity unit failures 

Rachel Stewart Rachel Stewart Paul O'Hare

Kimberly and Gary Stewart said more should have been done to save their daughter, Nevaeh.

NHS: Kimberly and Gary Stewart believe more could have been done to save their daughter.
NHS: Kimberly and Gary Stewart believe more could have been done to save their daughter. STV

The heartbroken parents of a newborn baby who died at a community maternity unit in Angus say it is vital lessons are learned.

Earlier this month a Fatal Accident Inquiry ruled the failure to provide an emergency ambulance contributed to Nevaeh Stewart's death in 2012.

And Kimberly and Gary Stewart believe more could have been done to save their daughter.

Mr Stewart said: "NHS Tayside were of the opinion that the community midwifery units were unacceptable emergency response blackspots because that is exactly what they were.

"They were content to allow for the possibility of not being able to attend these units at all but a home birth would get a 999 response."

The family now want parents to be given information about the risks of having a water birth at a midwife unit.

Mr Stewart added: "It is a life and death decision which you are making - which we did make - but we did not have the information to make the decision and tragically we have paid the biggest price you can for that."

Since Nevaeh's death NHS Tayside have introduced videolinks to midwife units allowing specialists to see babies sooner and, crucially, midwives now have the option to call 999.

Mrs Stewart fought back tears as she recalled the day she lost Nevaeh

She said: "I feel that the time we spent with her after she died holds more special memories that the time she was actually alive.

"She fought for just shy of two hours and she should have received that specialist care far sooner than she did."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1407708-sheriff-rules-baby-s-death-could-have-been-prevented/ | default

A Sheriff ruled Nevaeh's death could have been prevented if an emergency ambulance had been made available to rush her to hospital when she took ill.

Nevaeh died three-and-a-half hours after she was born at Montrose Royal Infirmary's community midwifery unit on 29 September 2012, despite the efforts of midwives based there and specialists who rushed from Dundee to her aid.

A sheriff ruled that Nevaeh had "simply languished" at the midwifery unit receiving only "basic resuscitation" because NHS guidelines wouldn't allow a blue light ambulance to be sent to collect her.

The dedicated neonatal team that was allocated to cover Montrose at the time was on another job in Wick when she was born.

If Nevaeh had been a home birth and not born in the midwifery unit a blue light 999 ambulance would have been sent to pick her up.

The inquiry at Forfar Sheriff Court - which lasted 14 days and heard from 16 expert witnesses - heard Nevaeh was born in a birthing pool at the Angus facility, but was immediately found to be "pale and floppy".

An ambulance from Ninewells Hospital took almost two hours to arrive - leading to accusations the standard of care given was "contributory to her death".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.