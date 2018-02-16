Two women arrested in connection with assault and robbery

A third woman was attack and had her handbag stolen on Thursday evening.

Two women have been arrested in connection with assault and theft in Inverness.

On Kingsmill Road, Inverness, a woman was attacked at around 5.20pm on Thursday and her handbag was stolen.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

DC Jack Weatherall said: "The victim in this enquiry did not require medical treatment as a result of the incident and was assisted by members of the public shortly afterwards whom notified police.

"This led to the quick apprehension of the two offenders.

"Police Scotland would like to assure the public that this appeared to be an opportunistic crime by the females involved.

"Increased patrols will be carried out in the area."

