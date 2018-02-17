Boy, four, critically injured in fall from flat window

The boy, from Aberdeen, is being treated at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Flat plunge: Boy was badly injured in fall (file pic). ©STV

A four-year-old boy is in a critical condition after falling from a window at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident on Invercauld Road shortly after 5pm on Friday.

He was then transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, where his family are with him.

Doctors describe his condition as "stable but critical", according to Police Scotland.

The boy is understood to have fallen from the window of a communal hallway at the flats.

Inspector Simon Reid said: "Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended Invercauld road after reports were received that a four-year-old boy had been injured.

"The boy was initially taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before later being transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, where he has been described as being in a stable but critical condition.

"The boy's family are aware and with him at hospital."

He added: "Officers remain in contact with the family to provide support and have liaised with Aberdeen City Council regarding the incident."

