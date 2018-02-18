Digger ploughs into house in early hours of morning

The crash happened in Buckie, Moray, at around 5am on Sunday, February 18.

A digger has ploughed into a house in a Moray town.

The crash happened in Buckie at around 5am on Sunday, February 18.

Nobody was injured but Land Street remains closed by police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are currently carrying out enquiries in respect of a digger-type vehicle colliding with a building on Land Street, Buckie."

"Any persons with information relating to this collision are requested to contact Police Scotland," they added.

