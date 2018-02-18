Man arrested after digger ploughs into sheltered housing

The collision on Land Street in Buckie happened at around 5am on Sunday.

Land Street: Digger crashed into home in early hours. STV

A man has been arrested after a digger ploughed into a sheltered housing unit in Moray.

The collision on Land Street, Buckie, happened at around 5am on Sunday, February 18.

Nobody was injured but a 30-year-old man has been arrested and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic incident involving a digger-type vehicle.

"Enquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

