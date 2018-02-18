Man arrested after digger ploughs into sheltered housing
The collision on Land Street in Buckie happened at around 5am on Sunday.
A man has been arrested after a digger ploughed into a sheltered housing unit in Moray.
The collision on Land Street, Buckie, happened at around 5am on Sunday, February 18.
Nobody was injured but a 30-year-old man has been arrested and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic incident involving a digger-type vehicle.
"Enquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."
