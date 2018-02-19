Skier rescued after falling 650ft from mountain summit

Rescuers battled snowy and windy conditions for almost 12 hours to reach the injured man.

Rescue: Team of 22 people mobilised.

A skier has been rescued after plunging 650ft from the summit of a mountain in the Highlands.

A major rescue operation, lasting almost 12 hours, was launched after the man fell from Aonach Beag, a 4000ft peak near Ben Nevis, shortly before midday on Sunday.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said the man had been navigating the summit when he fell through an overhanging snowy ledge.

The skier, who is in his 30s, suffered multiple injuries in the 650ft fall amid windy conditions with poor visibility.

Peak: Summit of Aonach Beag is at an altitude of 4000ft. Hill Walker

A team of 22 rescuers and the coastguard's Rescue 951 helicopter were mobilised to help him.

The helicopter dropped off the mountain rescue team around 1.5km from the summit.

They battled through snowy conditions to bring rescue equipment to the casualty's location as another four-person team tried to reach him from the north-eastern approach.

'This has been one of the most difficult and technical rescues we have had to carry out in last 12 months.' Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

Rescuers reached the man around 11.20pm and he was stretchered off the mountain.

Police Scotland said the casualty was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

He suffered serious injuries but is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Mountain: Helicopter assisted rescue team. Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

A spokesman for Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said: "Snow shoes purchased by team the week were worth their weight in gold as without them progress would have been impossible.

"Today's rescue has been an exceptional effort by the team.

"This has been one of the most difficult and technical rescues we have had to carry out in last 12 months."

