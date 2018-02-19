Scot missing in Hamburg helped into park after falling

Liam Colgan, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of February 10.

Liam Colgan: Brother helping in search.

A witness has come forward to say a missing Scot was helped into a Hamburg park after falling.

Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday, February 10, when he was out on a stag do.

The first confirmed sighting has now emerged on CCTV after a witness helped the 29-year-old to safety after falling.

The witness has reported seeing Liam, from Holm Mills, Inverness, trying to get into a building in Baumwall, Hamburg, belonging to publishers G&J after clambering up steps.

Missing: Huge search has been launched.

He was then helped by the witness into the city's Michelwiese Park before heading towards the Portuguese quarter at 2.30am.

Chief executive Matthew Searle, of The Lucie Blackman Trust, said: "Although there have been quite a few sighting of Liam, this is the first one that's definitely him."

The sighting, a short time after friends and relatives last saw Liam in the Veermaster Bar, "creates new lines of inquiry" that are being looked into, his family said.

Liam travelled to the German city with 18 friends for his brother Eamonn's stag do but became separated from the group while on a night out.

Eamonn flew back out to Hamburg in a bid to find his missing brother while also meeting police.

A man's body was recovered from the River Elbe on Sunday morning near the HHLA Container Terminal in central Hamburg.

It has since been confirmed the body was not Liam.

