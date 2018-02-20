The craft beer company said that it will also have Punk IPA on tap in rooms.

BrewDog has announced a new beer themed hotel in Aberdeenshire.

DogHouse Ellon is expected to open in the first half of 2019 with 22 rooms, to accompany the new brewery which is expected to open at the end of the year.

The craft beer maker claims every room will be a beer lover's dream, featuring a beer tap with Punk IPA and the bathrooms will all come equipped with a beer fridge in the shower.

Beer enthusiasts will be able to watch brewers at work from rooms overlooking the new facility, providing the ultimate immersive beer experience.

Money for the hotel and brewery was raised through a crowdfunder for BrewDog.

Room: Each bedroom will feature a beer tap. BrewDog

Equity for Punks V raised over £12.5m from more than 27,000 investors across Europe, helping fund the projects.

Equality Punks will be offered priority booking for the hotel.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt said: "The DogHouse is our gift to passionate craft beer fans making the pilgrimage to our brewery in Aberdeenshire.

"The idea of opening a beer hotel has always been high on our agenda, and now we are finally able to realise that dream, right here at our HQ.

"This will be the ultimate destination for craft beer fans seeking hops with their holidays.

"This is a beer Nirvana."

