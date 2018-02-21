Teenagers asked to stay in bed for sleep pattern study

Researchers investigate whether starting school at 10am could help students perform better.

Alarm: Study will see school day start at 10am (file pic).

Aberdeen teenagers are being asked to stay in bed for a study into sleep patterns.

Researchers from the city's university are investigating whether starting school at 10am could help students perform better in their exams.

The trial will look at teenagers' sleep patterns and test whether a later school start time could improve their work and general well-being.

The universities of Birmingham and Oxford are also taking part in the study, which will focus on students aged 14-16.

Professor Paul Montgomery, lead researcher from the University of Birmingham, said: "We want people to be aware that sleep deprivation in adolescents is a real problem which affects their functioning, their wellbeing and even their academic performance.

"We want to work with schools, with parents, pupils, teachers, head teachers, support staff, local education authorities and civil servants to run a number of studies to find out what the ideal starting time is, and how schools can manage this."

