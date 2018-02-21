  • STV
CCTV footage of missing man Liam Colgan released

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The 29-year-old went missing while on a stag-do in the German city of Hamburg.

Liam Colgan: CCTV images showing missing man in Hamburg.
Liam Colgan: CCTV images showing missing man in Hamburg. Colgan family. C&J/ LBT

CCTV footage showing missing man Liam Colgan in Hamburg has been released.

The 29-year-old has not been seen since going missing during his brother's stag do in the German city on Saturday, February 10.

The CCTV sighting at 2.20am on that same night has been confirmed by the 29-year-old's family.

The images show exactly what Liam was wearing when he was last seen and it is possible that he could still be wearing the same clothes.

The footage shows Liam arriving at the vehicle barrier of G&J building in Baumwall, Hamburg and trying unsuccessfully to get in to the building, before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

A witness reports seeing Liam and helping him up some steps to the main entrance of that building after he fell, this is corroborated by the CCTV.

He was last seen heading towards the Portuguese quarter at around 2.30am.

Further as yet unconfirmed sightings continue to come in from the Buxtehude area, and searches have been made there by family, friends and volunteers.

More searches are being made over the coming days.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1408630-scot-missing-in-hamburg-helped-into-park-after-falling/ | default

Liam's family and friends say they are overwhelmed by the support they have received:

In a joint statement they said: "We are all overwhelmed by the support we have received from the people in Hamburg, Buxtehude, and from Great Britain. We are optimistic that we will make progress in the search for him, especially thanks to everyone's support, which means a great deal to us."

They went on to say of Liam: "Liam is very popular. A young man, 29 years old, of very calm being, a passionate musician and he loves football, especially Dundee United. We miss him very much."

The Lucie Blackman Trust has launched an urgent appeal for information or CCTV:

"Were you in the Baumwall area or Portuguese Quarter of Hamburg around 0230 on the 10th February? Do you have access to any CCTV or photos taken that night? Do you remember seeing a man acting confused or lost? Please email ops@lbtrust.org with information.

"Have you seen Liam? If you do please talk to him, help him, call the police immediately. Contact the Facebook page, call the German cell + 49176 65939791 or Lucie Blackman Trust on +441983 718802 or email ops@lbtrust.org."

