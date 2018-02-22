  • STV
Killer may never be released after bid to murder woman

Saul DeMoritz Saul DeMoritz Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Robbie McIntosh battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell, five days after home leave.

A convicted knife killer who tried to murder a woman in woods while on home leave from prison may never be released from jail.

Robbie McIntosh has been jailed for a minimum of five years after battering Linda McDonald with a dumbbell and dragging her into Templeton Woods, Dundee, just five days after being released from prison.

The 31-year-old repeatedly struck her on the head and body, rendering her unconscious on August 7.

Killer: Found guilty of murder in 2001.
McIntosh, of Strathmartine, Angus, then seized her by the body and dragged her from a path.

At the High Court in Aberdeen, McIntosh was told he presents a danger of "life threatening violence" and may never be released from jail.

He has been ordered to serve at least five years in jail for trying to murder Mrs McDonald.

McIntosh's lawyer, Chris Fyfe, told the court there were "simply no words" he could offer which could adequately explain the attack.

Court: He repeatedly struck his victim.
The attack came shortly after the former Harris Academy pupil, who stabbed civil servant Anne Nicoll 29 times when he was 15, was released from prison on home leave.

He was found guilty of murdering the 34-year-old by stabbing her with a knife or similar instrument and stamping on her face on the Law in Dundee in 2001.

Attack: McIntosh dragged her from path.
Matthew McDonald, Mrs McDonald's husband, speaking on the steps of the court after Thursday's hearing, said: "We are confident in the judgement passed today and it will hopefully mean life means life.

"On August 7 the attack on my wife changed our lives dramatically.

"It has been an emotional roller coaster.

"We have received assurances by the relevant bodies investigating the terms of his release and hope for answers to the straightforward questions we have raised.

"Make no mistake - this could have happened to anybody.

"We hope he never gets out and have concerns about why he was out in the first place.

"We also spare a thought for the Nicoll family today."

Matthew McDonald

Inspector Tom Leonard said: "This was a traumatic and thankfully rare incident and I would like to pay tribute to and thank Linda MacDonald for her strength and support throughout this investigation.

"The assault was a terrifying ordeal for both Linda and her family.

"I would also link to thank the members of the public who, without hesitation, came to the assistance of Linda during the incident. Thanks to information obtained from the public at the scene, officers quickly identified a man matching the description of the suspect and therefore led to a swift arrest being made.

"We welcome the sentencing today and Robbie McIntosh must now face the consequences of his terrible actions."

Watch moment McIntosh strolled home after attack

