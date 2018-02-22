  • STV
  • MySTV

Union in talks with government to save BiFab jobs

STV

The company has warned 260 workers could be made redundant at yards in Fife and Lewis.

BiFab: No future contracts in place (file pic).
BiFab: No future contracts in place (file pic). STV

Ministers and union leaders have moved to reassure workers at engineering firm BiFab that everything possible is being done to secure the future of their jobs.

The company last week notified staff and the Scottish Government of the potential for redundancies, with union leaders warning that 260 jobs could go at yards in Fife and Arnish on Lewis by the summer.

In November, the yards were threatened with closure over a dispute with a major sub-subcontractor on the Beatrice wind farm contract for the Cromarty Firth.

The Scottish Government brokered a deal to stave off administration until the end of the project but BiFab said work is almost complete with no future contracts currently in place.

Union representatives met economy secretary Keith Brown on Thursday afternoon to discuss what they describe as an anxious time for their members and their families.

GMB Scotland secretary Gary Smith said afterwards: "We've always been clear that BiFab needs investment and a plan that defends our members' jobs, yards and communities.

"We believe the Scottish Government shares these priorities and they are doing all they can to deliver this objective, as they have done since November.

"We are now at a crucial moment and we have stressed to ministers the anxieties of our members and their families.

"Time is of the essence but I would say this to our members: Everyone is doing everything in their power to secure your futures."

Mr Smith described the workforce as "world-class" and said it is vital to Scotland's ambitions for manufacturing in the green economy.

"Make no mistake, this is an issue of national interest and everyone is pulling together," he said."

BiFab has previously said it is working with the government, Scottish Enterprise and unions "to do everything possible to avoid redundancies within the business".

Mr Brown described the talks with unions as "positive and constructive".

"We have a shared aim of solving the BiFab issue as soon as possible," he said.

"This is an anxious time for the workers at BiFab and their families. They have continued throughout this time to show great resilience and a commitment to fulfilling the contracts in place, in spite of what they have been facing.

"I will remain in regular contact with the unions and the company, while together we work tirelessly to offer support for those workers and try to identify a long-term resolution."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.