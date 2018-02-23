  • STV
Searches continue for three walkers missing in mountains

Wintry conditions and the risk of avalanches have hindered the search operations.

Search: Neil Gibson remains unaccounted for.
Search: Neil Gibson remains unaccounted for. Police Scotland / Bobby Nelson

Searches are continuing for three hillwalkers who went missing following a series of incidents on mountains in the Highlands.

Wintry conditions and a risk of avalanches have hampered the hunts for the three men.

Police and mountain rescue teams have said they are committed to continuing the search operations despite the challenging environment.

They also confirmed a dog of a missing hillwalker has been found.

Neil Gibson, 63, remains missing after he failed to return from a walk in Achnashellach in Strathcarron on Thursday, February 8.

The body of his brother Alan was recovered on Saturday, February 10 and remains of a dog which belonged to the Gibson brothers was found on Thursday.

Marcin Bialas was also reported missing from an area near Observatory Gully and Gardyloo Gully on Ben Nevis on Sunday, January 21.

The 36-year-old fell near the summit of the UK's highest peak, and repeated searches have failed to locate him.

Jim Stalker was reported missing on Sunday, February 11 after falling near the summit of Beinn a Chaorainn, a Munro in the Lochaber region.

He remains missing despite further searches by Lochaber and RAF mountain rescue teams.

'There is currently a high risk of avalanche in the areas.'
Inspector Nick Hough

Inspector Nick Hough of Fort William said: "We currently have three missing persons in our mountain ranges and we have been co-ordinating searches with local Lochaber and Torridon Mountain Rescue Teams, HM Coastguard air support and other mountain rescue services.

"Our thoughts remain very much the families and friends of all three men and we would like to reassure them that all of the different agencies are committed to continuing with searches, where it is safe to do so."

He continued: "Large accumulations of snow remain and there is currently a high risk of avalanche in the areas.

"I wish to express my thanks to all the volunteers and partner search agencies that have already made considerable efforts to search for the missing walkers.

"Their continued commitment is appreciated by Police Scotland and the friends and families of the missing persons."

'Walkers should have a full complement of winter equipment, clothing, navigation and safety aids before attempting any walk or climb.'
John Stevenson, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

John Stevenson, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said: "We are still experiencing full winter conditions on Ben Nevis and the wider Lochaber area and they are challenging.

"We urge any visiting climbers and walkers to the area to be fully prepared prior to venturing out.

"Always check weather forecasts, avalanche reports and plan your routes; have alternative routes if weather conditions are not suitable when you arrive.

"Walkers should have a full complement of winter equipment, clothing, navigation and safety aids before attempting any walk or climb."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.