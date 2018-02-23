Woman dies after being struck by forklift at harbour

Karen Allan died following the industrial accident at Blackness Pier in Shetland.

Karen Allan: Died in hospital on Thursday.

A woman has died after being struck by a forklift.

Karen Allan, passed away following the industrial accident at Blackness Pier in Scalloway, Shetland.

The 61-year-old was walking when she was hit by a forklift shortly after 11.40am on Wednesday, January 31.

She was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Thursday.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mrs Allan at this time.

"Police enquiries are ongoing in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

