Car and coach collides causing road closure on A93

Police Scotland have urged motorists to avoid the area of Friday's crash.

Closure: Road closed after crash.

A busy road has been closed after a car and coach crashed in Aberdeenshire.

The road between Ballater and Crathie had to be closed from the Bridge of Gairn after the crash on Friday.

Emergency services attended the incident on the A93 at around 6.45pm and police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed the collision.

A Police spokesperson said: "The A93 Ballater to Crathie, after the Bridge of Gairn, Aberdeenshire is closed due to a Road Traffic Collision and we request that the area is avoided at this time."

