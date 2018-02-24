Man dies after crash involving Stagecoach bus and car

The collision happened on the A93 Ballater to Braemar road in Aberdeenshire.

A93: Driver of Vauxhall Astra died. Jasperimage

A man has died after a crash involving a Stagecoach bus and a car.

The collision happened on the A93 Ballater to Braemar road at Bridge of Gairn in Aberdeenshire.

The driver of a red Vauxhall Astra died following the smash at 6.20pm on Friday.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken with a number of witnesses.

"I would ask that anyone who has not already given their details to police and who saw either vehicle in the area please get in touch.

"Likewise, if motorists believe they may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries, I would urge you to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

