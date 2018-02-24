  • STV
  • MySTV

Timeline: Two weeks since Scot went missing in Hamburg

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Liam Colgan, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of February 10.

Liam Colgan: First sighting was made on CCTV.
Liam Colgan: First sighting was made on CCTV.

It has been two weeks since a Scot went missing during a stag do in Hamburg.

Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday, February 10.

The 29-year-old, from Holm Mills, Inverness, travelled to the German city with 18 friends for his brother Eamonn's stag do but became separated from the group while on a night out.

Missing: Searches are being carried out.
Missing: Searches are being carried out. Facebook/Help Find Liam Colgan

Friends continued their desperate search outside the Ernst Stackmann department store in Buxtehude, Hamburg, on Saturday.

It comes after the first confirmed sighting was made of Liam on CCTV after a witness helped him to safety after falling in the city's Baumwall.

CCTV: Liam Colgan left bar in Hamburg.
CCTV: Liam Colgan left bar in Hamburg. Colgan family. C&J/ LBT

What do we know so far?

Saturday, February 10:

1.30am - Liam left the Hamborger Veermaster Bar in Reeperbahn.

Bar: Liam Colgan was on a stag do.
Bar: Liam Colgan was on a stag do.

2.20am - CCTV shows Liam outside publishers Gruner and Jahr 50 minutes later at 2.20 am. He is seen walking towards the city's train station.

3:10 am - A man similar to Liam is spotted on CCTV walking along Englische Planke towards Neustadt.

Trace: He was seen at St Michael's Church.
Trace: He was seen at St Michael's Church.

Monday, February 12:

Police start to search rivers and canals in a bid to find Liam.

Dog units were also called in to help with the search.

Tuesday, February 13:

Dundee United, the team Liam supports, release a message urging him to come home.

In a video, club captain Willo Flood, said: "Liam, if you see this buddy, get in touch."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1408271-dundee-united-appeal-to-find-scot-missing-in-hamburg/ | default

Wednesday, February 14:

A bakery assistant in Buxtehade alerted police to a man fitting Liam's description being in the shop that morning.

Bettina Diwinski said a man looked "confused", saying something in English.

She turned to a colleague and when she looked back he was gone.

Thursday, February 22: Hamburg police reveal a potential sighting of Liam was made in the Johannes-Brahms-Platz area of the city.

Three dog units were sent but no traces of Liam were found.

Dogs: No traces of Liam were found.
Dogs: No traces of Liam were found.

Saturday, February 24:

Family, friends and residents continue their desperate search outside the Ernst Stackmann department store in Buxtehud.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.