Timeline: Two weeks since Scot went missing in Hamburg

Liam Colgan, from Inverness, has not been seen since the early hours of February 10.

Liam Colgan: First sighting was made on CCTV.

It has been two weeks since a Scot went missing during a stag do in Hamburg.

Liam Colgan has not been seen since the early hours of Saturday, February 10.

The 29-year-old, from Holm Mills, Inverness, travelled to the German city with 18 friends for his brother Eamonn's stag do but became separated from the group while on a night out.

Missing: Searches are being carried out. Facebook/Help Find Liam Colgan

Friends continued their desperate search outside the Ernst Stackmann department store in Buxtehude, Hamburg, on Saturday.

It comes after the first confirmed sighting was made of Liam on CCTV after a witness helped him to safety after falling in the city's Baumwall.

CCTV: Liam Colgan left bar in Hamburg. Colgan family. C&J/ LBT

What do we know so far?

Saturday, February 10:

1.30am - Liam left the Hamborger Veermaster Bar in Reeperbahn.

Bar: Liam Colgan was on a stag do.

2.20am - CCTV shows Liam outside publishers Gruner and Jahr 50 minutes later at 2.20 am. He is seen walking towards the city's train station.

3:10 am - A man similar to Liam is spotted on CCTV walking along Englische Planke towards Neustadt.

Trace: He was seen at St Michael's Church.

Monday, February 12:

Police start to search rivers and canals in a bid to find Liam.

Dog units were also called in to help with the search.

Tuesday, February 13:

Dundee United, the team Liam supports, release a message urging him to come home.

In a video, club captain Willo Flood, said: "Liam, if you see this buddy, get in touch."

Wednesday, February 14:

A bakery assistant in Buxtehade alerted police to a man fitting Liam's description being in the shop that morning.

Bettina Diwinski said a man looked "confused", saying something in English.

She turned to a colleague and when she looked back he was gone.

Thursday, February 22: Hamburg police reveal a potential sighting of Liam was made in the Johannes-Brahms-Platz area of the city.

Three dog units were sent but no traces of Liam were found.

Dogs: No traces of Liam were found.

Saturday, February 24:

Family, friends and residents continue their desperate search outside the Ernst Stackmann department store in Buxtehud.

