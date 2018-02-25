Body of missing man found after plunging down mountain

Jim Stalker was found dead after falling on Beinn a'Chaorainn in the Highlands.

Search: Tributes paid to missing man. Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

The body of a missing man has been found on a mountain.

Jim Stalker, who had been missing since February 11, fell through a cornice, an overhanging edge of snow, on Beinn a'Chaorainn, a Munro near Glen Spean in the Highlands.

The 55-year-old was found on Saturday by members of Lochaber, Tayside and RAF Mountain Rescue Teams assisted by the Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Fort William police would like to extend their condolences to Jim's family and friends and thank all who have been involved in searching for him."

A Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team spokesman added: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all the casualties we have had on Scottish Mountains this winter."

The discovery came after the body of another man was found on Sgurr Thuilm, a Munro to the north of Glenfinnan in the Highlands, on Saturday.

Two other men missing on Scotland's hills this winter have yet to be found.

Marcin Bialas, 36, was reported missing in an area close to Observatory Gully and Gardyloo Gully on Ben Nevis on January 21, but helicopter and foot searches have found no trace of him.

Neil Gibson, 63, failed to return from a planned a walk with his brother in Achnashellach, Strathcarron, on February 8.

The body of his brother Alan was found two days later in Beinn Liath Mhor and the remains of their dog were recovered this week, but Mr Gibson has not been located.

Neil Gibson: Still missing despite searches. Police Scotland / Bobby Nelson

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.