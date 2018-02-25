Pilot injured as light aircraft crashes near RAF base
The smash happened at Shempston Airfield in Lossiemouth, Moray, on Sunday.
A pilot has been injured after a light aircraft crashed near an RAF base.
The smash happened at Shempston Airfield in Lossiemouth, Moray, on Sunday.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene, close to the Lossiemouth RAF base.
The pilot suffered minor injuries.
No one else was involved in the crash.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.