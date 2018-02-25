Pilot injured as light aircraft crashes near RAF base

The smash happened at Shempston Airfield in Lossiemouth, Moray, on Sunday.

Lossiemouth: Crash close to RAF base. Geograph by Anne Burgess / Cropped

A pilot has been injured after a light aircraft crashed near an RAF base.

The smash happened at Shempston Airfield in Lossiemouth, Moray, on Sunday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene, close to the Lossiemouth RAF base.

The pilot suffered minor injuries.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.