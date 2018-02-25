Five vehicles involved in two crashes on stretch of A90

The road has been closed following the collisions near Brechin in Angus on Sunday.

A90: Drivers warned to expect delays.

Five vehicles have been involved in two crashes on a stretch of the A90.

The first collision, involving three vehicles, happened on the busy route at the Brechin turnoff in Angus on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were then alerted to another smash involving two cars just three miles away heading northbound at the Brechin Castle turnoff.

A stretch of the A90 has been shut to allow for the vehicles to be recovered.

No one is thought to have been seriously injured.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays in the area.

