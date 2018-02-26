Scots rocker dies weeks after learning he would be father

Nathan Gunn, who played bass for Estrella, was killed when his car collided with a bus.

Nathan Thomas Gunn died in the crash on Fridat. Jasperimage

A member of a Scottish rock band has died in a crash weeks after finding out he would become a father.

Nathan Thomas Gunn, who played bass for Estrella, was killed when his car collided with a Stagecoach bus in Aberdeenshire on Friday.

The 30-year-old had recently announced he was expecting a child with his partner.

Mr Gunn and his brothers Paul and Luke, from Aboyne, toured across the UK with Estrella.

In 2015 they performed at Download, the country's biggest heavy metal festival.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: "Nathan's death is an overwhelming tragedy, as his death has rocked not only his family and those closest to him but also anyone that has ever known him.

"He had a special gift of bringing laughter to any situation, the most endearing and gentlest of clowns, and demonstrated only kindness to everyone he encountered.

"Nathan's death is an overwhelming tragedy, as his death has rocked not only his family and those closest to him but also anyone that has ever known him." Family statement

"Nathan was passionate about music and travelled the world in his time as part of rock band Estrella, who will forever miss their shining bass guitarist and beloved brother.

"His families - both Thurso and Aboyne - have been left shattered, as too have his colleagues and friends at The Boat Inn where he had recently been promoted to management.

"There he was also responsible for events coordination and raising money for various Deeside charities. Both communities are now reeling at the loss of such a rare and beautiful soul.

"Nathan was due to be a first time father in August and groomsman to two brothers, his will be an absence keenly felt this year and every year that follows.

"Baby Gunn will know through stories and photos the legend that was their daddy, for now however the pain is overwhelming and those closest to him respectfully ask for privacy while they grieve."

Mr Gunn, who was behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Astra during the crash near Bridge of Gairn on Friday, was the only person injured in the crash.

Police Scotland's sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken with a number of witnesses.

"I would ask that anyone who has not already given their details to police and who saw either vehicle in the area please get in touch.

"Likewise, if motorists believe they may have dash-cam footage which could assist our enquiries, I would urge you to come forward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.