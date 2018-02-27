Bid to build hydro station on Queen's Balmoral estate

Balmoral Estates wants to install a 2MW hydroelectric scheme on the River Muick.

Balmoral: Noise concerns about hydro scheme (file pic). CC by Herbert Frank

Plans to build a hydroelectric power station on the Queen's Balmoral estate are being scrutinised.

Balmoral Estates wants to install a 2MW hydroelectric scheme on the River Muick, four miles from Ballater.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA), which is responsible for planning in the area, has called in the application.

It involves the construction of a nearly two-mile long buried pipeline, a semi-buried powerhouse and a pipe and channel returning water to the river.

Aberdeenshire Council also objected to the scheme and asked for proof that noise from the station would not affect nearby properties.

The CNPA regularly calls in hydro plans and its policies generally encourage renewable energy projects, particularly biomass and hydro.

A spokeswoman said: "The CNPA planning team take an objective and professional approach to all cases based on the merits of the submission and the prevailing policy context."

Balmoral Estates declined to comment on the application.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.