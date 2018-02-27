Fears grow for hillwalker missing in the Highlands

Stephen Mitchell had been trekking in the Bendronaig Lodge, Lurg Mhor and Bearneas areas.

Appeal: Mr Mitchell has been missing since the weekend.

Fears are growing over the wellbeing of a man who went missing during a hillwalking trip in the Highlands.

Stephen Mitchell set off for a planned walk from close to the Strathcarron Hotel on Friday February 23 and intended to trek in the Bendronaig Lodge, Lurg Mhor and Bearneas areas.

The 57-year-old had a rucksack and sleeping bag with him, and was planning to sleep in local bothies.

He is believed to have been near Beinn Dronaig about 9am on Saturday, February 24.

Mountain rescue teams from RAF Lossiemouth, RAF Leeming and Torridon are working with the Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA) and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter in a bid to find Mr Mitchell.

Police are appealing for anyone who stayed in bothies in the area over the weekend to contact them.

Sergeant Bruce Crawford said: "As time passes we are naturally increasingly concerned for Mr Mitchell's wellbeing and I would ask anybody who thinks they have seen him or someone matching his description to contact us.

"We have heard from a number of other walkers who were in this area at the weekend and we're grateful for all of the information we have received.

"Mr Mitchell intended to stay in bothies during his walk. We know from guest books from the bothies in the area that there were other walkers who stayed there over the weekend who we have yet to hear from.

"I would ask that these people get in touch. Any information or possible sightings, even if it was something you thought was inconsequential at the time, could help us in our search."

Mr Mitchell is described as 6ft tall with grey hair and is likely to have greying stubble. While walking he carries a black rucksack and uses either an orange or sulphur coloured sleeping bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

