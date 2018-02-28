Primary school pupil collapsed after downing Buckfast 

The 12-year-old boy was found unconscious at South Inch Park in Perth.

Buckfast: McFarlane was told to keep £5. CC/PA / Cropped

A primary school pupil had to be rushed to hospital when he collapsed after downing Buckfast.

The 12-year-old boy was found unconscious in South Inch Park in Perth after he and his two friends drank two bottles of Buckfast and a bottle of Mad Dog 20/20.

Heroin addict Ross McFarlane, of Rattray, Perth and Kinross, bought the children the alcohol and was jailed for 20 months following the incident.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told Perth Sheriff Court: "The boy was 12-years-old and had just finished primary seven. The children approached the accused outside Tesco.

"They asked him to buy two large bottles of Buckfast and one bottle of Mad Dog 20/20. They gave him £30 and he told them he would meet them with the alcohol.

"The accused was allowed to keep the £5 change. He stated that if they were caught with it they were not to say it was him who got it for them.

"The three children headed to the South Inch where they drank the alcohol.

"That led to the boy becoming so intoxicated he passed out later that night and was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee."

McFarlane admitted culpably and recklessly exposing children to the risk of injury by buying them alcohol in Perth on July 10 last year.

He also admitted jumping out of the dock and trying to escape while he was handcuffed to a G4S officer during a previous appearance.

McFarlane bit a security officer's finger during the attempt to escape.

He admitted struggling violently with the woman as well as two more G4S staff and a court police officer as they tried to bring him under control.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.