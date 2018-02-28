Michelin worker sacked after friends' deaths given £30,000

Stan Reid won his unfair dismissal claim after going to a gin event while on sick leave.

Stan Reid: Worked at Michelin for 13 years.

A Michelin worker who was sacked while off with stress following the deaths of three friends has been given nearly £30,000 compensation after a tribunal ruled his dismissal "egregiously unfair".

Stan Reid, 41, of Dundee, was left bereft after his best friend's 18-year-old son died after falling from cliffs in Arbroath.

At a vigil held for the teenager a few days later, two of his friends were stabbed to death.

Mr Reid, who had coordinated a search for Ralph after he went missing from the Angus town, took sick leave from Michelin, in Dundee, where he had worked for 13 years.

During his time off he was convinced to go to a gin festival in Glasgow to take his mind off the incidents.

While off, bosses noticed he was tagged on Facebook at the event before subsequently dismissing him for gross misconduct.

Mr Reid has been awarded £29,485 in compensation after winning his claim for unfair dismissal.

He said: "I was essentially bullied out of my job instead of being given the help I needed.

"They had tunnel vision and had already decided why I was in Glasgow. They made me feel worse rather than look after me."

The tribunal judge is also considering imposing a £5,000 fine on Michelin over their handling of the case.

In a written judgement, judge Peter Wallington QC said: "None of those involved in the respondent's decision-taking process appears to have engaged seriously with the circumstances leading to the claimant's absence from work or his explanation for going to a gin festival, or for the Facebook postings.

"Indeed, his attempts to explain appear to have been used against him, unjustifiably, as reasons for finding that he lacked insight into the seriousness of his conduct and showed no remorse."

