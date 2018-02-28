Search for 14-year-old missing in freezing temperatures

Josh Lindsay was last seen in Dundee at around 9am on Wednesday.

Missing: Josh Lindsay, 14. Police Scotland

A search is underway for a 14-year-old boy missing in freezing temperatures.

Josh Lindsay, from Dundee, was last seen at around 9am on Wednesday morning in the Clepington Road area.

The teenager has short dark hair, wears glasses and is described as having a stocky build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black Adidas jumper, navy jogging bottoms and blue trainers.

A police spokesman said: "We would encourage Josh to make contact with a family member or police to advise of his whereabouts in order that we can establish his safety and wellbeing."

Anyone with any information as to Josh's whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.