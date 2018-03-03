The Clash producer and Trump campaigner Mickey Foote dies

Foote produced The Clash's debut album and fought Donald Trump's golf course.

The Clash: Punk band in concert in Oslo in 1980. Helge Øverås

Mickey Foote, a sound engineer who produced The Clash's first album and campaigned against Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeenshire, has died.

Foote was responsible for London punk outfit's self-titled debut, which helped define the sound of British music in the 1970s.

He moved to Aberdeenshire in the 2000s and joined the campaign against Trump International Golf Course, which was being built near his home on the Menie Estate.

In 2009, he said: "We already have some of the best courses in the world in Scotland and the idea that another golf course and hotel is going to save us is absolutely grotesquely laughable.

"He's sold the people on the idea that it's wild, rough country and he's going to tame it, he's going to make it beautiful. I'm saying it's perfectly beautiful as it is."

Foote was a member of Sustainable Aberdeenshire, a group which protested against the construction of the course on protected sand dunes, and appeared in Anthony Baxter's 2011 documentary You've Been Trumped.

He lived on the Menie Estate with his partner Kym and worked as an engineer for sanitation firm Saniflo after retiring from the music industry.

Neighbour Susan Munro described him as a "great guy" and said he would be greatly missed.

"He was a good friend of ours and we had Christmas dinner with him every year," she said. "He was a nice neighbour to have."

Foote suffered a stroke last month and died this week at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, aged 66.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.