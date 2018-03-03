  • STV
Farmers say local facilities are needed to avoid shortage

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Scotland's shelves have been left bare after snow cut off many parts of the country.

A dairy farmer has said that more needs to be more local dairy facilities as transport has struggled to get products to Scotland's shelves.

Roddy Catto has been struggling to keep up with the Beast from the East to get milk tankers in and out of his Aberdeenshire farm.

He has spent almost every hour clearing snow from his road so deliveries can get in and out of the farm.

Milk from the farm needs to be taken to Glasgow to be processed.

Other farmers say they have been forced to dispose of thousands of litres of milk as tankers can't get through, hitting their livelihoods.

Mr Catto said it shows why more farming needs to be done locally, as tankers from the north struggled to make it to the central belt.

He said: "Never has it made more sense to have a dairy in Aberdeen, when we get conditions like this.

"Regional distribution centres are all in the central belt. Another week of hard weather and there would be no milk on the shelves."

That's already been the reality this week - as many shelves across the country were left bare.

Many farmers have also been out this week, helping to clear roads, allowing deliveries to start again.

But there is no doubt all will be pleased when the thaw finally comes.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.