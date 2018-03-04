Detectives treat death of man found in house as suspicious

The body of John Donnachy, 26, was discovered in Hazel Court, Alyth around 10pm on Saturday.

Police: Mr Donnachy's body was found in Hazel Court, Alyth on Saturday night. STV

Detectives are treating the death of a man in a house as suspicious.

The body of John Donnachy, 26, was discovered in Hazel Court, Alyth, Perth and Kinross around 10pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland are now trying to map Mr Donnachy's movements in the hours before he died.

Officers had initially described the death as unexplained but confirmed the investigation has now been upgraded.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Patrick said : "Following the discovery of a man's body within a property in Hazel Court in Alyth, I can now confirm that we are treating his death as suspicious and have launched a major investigation to determine the full circumstances.

"I can also confirm that the man who has sadly died is John Donnachy, who was local to the area.

"John would have been known to members of the local community and I am appealing for anyone who saw John anytime on Friday or Saturday to contact us as soon as possible with information about where they saw him and any other details they may have."

Mr Donnachy was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and green wellies.

Detective Chief Inspector Patrick added: "If anyone recalls seeing John in and around Alyth I would ask them to get in touch.

"Having the knowledge of where he was and approximate timings could be very useful to our investigation.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare in Perth and Kinross and I would like to stress that this has been an isolated and contained incident."

Perth and Kinross Inspector Robert Prudom added: "Officers from the community policing team will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance and be available to help and speak to any resident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4045 of 3 March or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

