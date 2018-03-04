More than 100 people brave cold to find lost puppy

Nairn Coastguard posted a picture of the lucky dog and hailed the volunteers who helped find her.

Search: The pup went missing near the River Nairn Nairn Coastguard

More than 100 people searched woods near the River Nairn after a five month-old puppy was reported missing.

Locals braved plunging temperatures on Saturday night after the owner raised the alarm.

The lucky pooch was eventually traced safe and well.

Nairn Coastguard posted a picture of the dog and hailed those who helped find her.

A Facebook post read: "This little lady got spooked and ran off in to the bushes close to the river Nairn last night, the local community rallied and over 100 people went out in the cold to search for her.

"At only 5 months old it must have been a scary and terrifying ordeal for her, but thankfully she is now home getting spoiled.

"A fantastic response from the local community well done to every one involved ,we are proud to be part of this great town".

