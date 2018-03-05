Teenager and man missing from Staffordshire found in Perth
Jessica Roe, 17, and Stuart Lymer, 45, had been reported missing on Friday.
A teenager and a man missing from the Staffordshire area have been traced in Perth.
Police Scotland confirmed Jessica Roe, 17, from Cannock, and Stuart Lymer, 45 from Uttoxeter, were found at Perth railway station around 11:20am on Monday.
They had been reported missing on Friday.
A force spokesman said: "There is an ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
