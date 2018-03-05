Teenager and man missing from Staffordshire found in Perth 

Jessica Roe, 17, and Stuart Lymer, 45, had been reported missing on Friday.

Missing: Jessica Roe and Stuart Lymer were found at Perth railway station on Monday morning. Creative Commons by Mike Pennington / cropped for web

A teenager and a man missing from the Staffordshire area have been traced in Perth.

Police Scotland confirmed Jessica Roe, 17, from Cannock, and Stuart Lymer, 45 from Uttoxeter, were found at Perth railway station around 11:20am on Monday.

They had been reported missing on Friday.

A force spokesman said: "There is an ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.