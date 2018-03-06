Missing girl and man held after police van 'knife attack'

The 17-year-old girl and man, 45, were injured in an incident at Perth train station.

Police: They were taken to hospital.

A teenager and a 45-year-old man have been arrested after an alleged knife attack in a police van.

The 17-year-old girl and Stuart Lymer are in hospital following an incident at Perth train station.

The pair, both from Staffordshire, are undergoing treatment in Dundee and are expected to appear in court once they are released.

Officers had issued an appeal to trace the pair.

Officers have referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Assistant chief constable John Hawkins said: "Following an incident yesterday (Monday) within a police vehicle in Perth, a 45-year-old man and 17-year-old woman have been arrested.

"Both are currently undergoing treatment at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee as a result of injuries sustained during the incident at Perth."

A PIRC spokesman said: "We can confirm that we have received a referral from Police Scotland in relation to the serious injury of a 17-year-old woman and 45-year-old man who were being transferred in a police vehicle to Perth police office.

"Our investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

