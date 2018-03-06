Man charged with murder after body discovered in flat

Murray Fotheringham is alleged to have stabbed John Donachy in Alyth, Perthshire.

Investigation: A second man was charged with assault. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a Perthshire flat at the weekend.

Murray Fotheringham, 35, is alleged to have killed John Donachy, 26, by punching him on the head and body and then stabbing him with a knife.

Mr Donachy's body was discovered at a house in Hazel Court, in Alyth, at around 10pm on Saturday March 3.

Fotheringham, from Alyth, made a brief appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court to face a petition alleging the murder of Mr Donachy, from Dundee.

He made no plea or declaration and the case against him was continued for further examination. He made no motion for bail and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Gillian Wade.

A second man, Lee Winters, also appeared at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with an incident at the same address on Saturday.

Winters is alleged to have carried out an assault in Alyth on the same day and made no plea or declaration in relation to the charge.

The case against him was continued for further examination and he was granted bail after appearing in private before Sheriff Wade.

After the alleged incidents on Saturday, a police command unit was set up in Hazel Court, and officers from Police Scotland carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area.

