Elderly woman dies in crash after car careers off road

Crash: Appeal for information. Brian Smith

An elderly woman has died in a crash after her car careered off a road in Moray.

The 88-year-old was fatally injured after her yellow Fiat Panda was involved in the smash on the B9117 near Rothiemay.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.50am on Tuesday.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Road policing sergeant Steve Manson said: "Sadly one woman has died following this collision and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

"We are appealing for witnesses and would ask that anyone who has not already spoken to the police gets in touch.

"We would also ask that anyone who saw the vehicle, a yellow-coloured Fiat Panda, which was travelling on the B9117 toward Keith prior to the collision contacts us on 101 using reference number 1119 of March 6."

