Man charged with having knife after being found with girl

Stuart Lymer, 45, was arrested following an alleged incident at Perth train station.

Police: He was arrested at train station. Geograph by Mike Pennington

A man has appeared in court charged with having a knife after being found with a missing 17-year-old girl.

Stuart Lymer was arrested along with the teenager after an alleged incident at Perth train station.

The 45-year-old, from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, is accused of having a knife in public.

Lymer made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.