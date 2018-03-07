Two men in court over £500,000 armed raid at Gleneagles

Richard Fleming and Liam Richardson are alleged to have stolen watches from the hotel.

Gleneagles: Mappin and Webb store was targeted. STV

Two men have appeared in court accused of an armed raid on a jewellery store in Gleneagles Hotel.

Richard Fleming, 42, and Liam Richardson, 29, are alleged to have stolen dozens of watches estimated to be worth more than £500,000.

Prosecutors at the High Court in Glasgow claimed the two, alongside another man, carried out the robbery at the Perthshire Hotel's Mappin and Webb boutique on June 27, 2017.

It is alleged that all three, who were masked and in possession of hammers, a machete and a self-loading pistol, smashed display cabinets and grabbed the watches.

They are also said to have threatened staff at the hotel with the weapons.

Prosecutors went on to claim that the raiders made their getaway in a stolen Audi A4 before abandoning it at Gleneagles station and spraying it with bleach.

They are then accused of driving to Glasgow in a stolen Range Rover Evoque before setting fire to it in an attempt to defeat the course of justice.

Both men pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Fleming is also accused of, while acting with another, breaking into two houses in St Andrews and stealing cash and jewellery.

He offered to plead guilty to those charges, but the pleas were not accepted by the Crown.

No trial was set and judge Lord Mulholland ordered a further hearing later this month.

A date for the trial, which will last around five weeks, is expected to be set at that time.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.