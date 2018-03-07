Death of 18-month-old toddler prompts police investigation
Officers were alerted to the death at a house on Mossgiel Crescent in Dundee.
An 18-month-old toddler has died at a house in Dundee.
Police were alerted to the death at Mossgiel Crescent at 8.10am on Wednesday.
Officers are treating the death as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland attended at Mossgiel Crescent, Dundee, at around 8.10am this morning following the sudden death of an 18-month-old child.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.
"As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
