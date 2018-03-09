  • STV
  • MySTV

Fire which destroyed auction house 'started deliberately'

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Police are appealing for information after a blaze ripped through an auctioneer's building.

Blaze: Building destroyed in early-hours fire.
Blaze: Building destroyed in early-hours fire. STV

A fire which tore through an auction house, destroying up to £50,000 of goods, may have been started deliberately.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Friday morning at Iain M Smith Auctioneers, which is based at Perth Airport.

A 400-year-old map of Scotland, antique furniture and jewellery were among the lots which were lost in the fire.

Fire crews battled for hours to bring the flames under control but the entire saleroom was lost.

Investigation: Police treat incident as 'suspicious'.
Investigation: Police treat incident as 'suspicious'. STV

Police are now treating the blaze as suspicious and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Speaking earlier, the firm's owner said the saleroom had been completely destroyed ahead of an auction which had been due to take place on Friday, with around 1100 lots on offer.

Mr Smith said: "It would have been our biggest sale in a few years.

"I'm just devastated that the whole thing is gone.

"We've traded for 21 years on this site."

Damage: Map of Scotland dating back 400 years lost in fire.
Damage: Map of Scotland dating back 400 years lost in fire. Iain M Smith Autioneers

Between £40,000 and £50,000 worth of items were in the saleroom at the time of the blaze, he said.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "The fire which took hold caused significant damage to the building before it was extinguished, and a joint investigation between Scottish Fire And Rescue Service and Police Scotland is now underway.

"We would like to ask anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Scone Aerodrome at any point during the evening of Thursday, March 8 into Friday, March 9 to contact us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.