Man killed friend after drink and drugs binge in city flat

Darren Riley was convicted of the culpable homicide of Robert Reid in Aberdeen in 2016.

A man has been found guilty of killing his best friend after a drink and drugs binge in an Aberdeen flat.

Darren Barnes, 29, known as Riley, had denied murdering Robert Reid in Arnage Place on October 26, 2016

However, a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen found him guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Barnes had lodged a special defence of self defence in connection with the death of 26-year-old Mr Reid.

Sentence was deferred until March 29 for background reports and Riley was remanded in custody.

'The events which unfolded that fateful night demonstrate the clear risks of mixing alcohol with drugs which, on this occasion, resulted in a needless violent confrontation between them involving a knife.' Detective Inspector Gary Winter

Detective Inspector Gary Winter of the Major Investigation Team, said: "The death of Robert Reid was a tragedy involving two men who had been friends for years.

"The events which unfolded that fateful night demonstrate the clear risks of mixing alcohol with drugs which, on this occasion, resulted in a needless violent confrontation between them involving a knife.

"As the result of such a meaningless act of violence Mr Reid's children are now without their father, while his partner and family must continue to deal with the loss of such a young life.

"Barnes must now also face the consequences of his brutal actions that day.

"My thoughts are with Mr Reid's family and friends."

