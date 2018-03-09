Teenage girl released after police van incident in Perth

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation into the alleged incident on Wednesday is ongoing.

Police: The teenager was arrested at Perth Station on Tuesday. Geograph by Mike Pennington

A 17 year-old girl arrested in connection with an alleged incident in a police van in Perth has been released from custody.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Wednesday a man appeared in court charged with having a knife after being found with the teenager.

Stuart Lymer and the girl were arrested after an alleged incident at Perth train station.

Lymer, from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, is accused of having a knife in public.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

Lymer was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

