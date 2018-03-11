Couple '£3000 out of pocket' after wedding venue closes

Andrina Loy was due to wed at Mansion House Hotel in Elgin but its owner went bankrupt.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5749237418001-mansion-house-hotel-in-elgin-closes.jpg" />

A couple due to marry in eight weeks' time say they have been left £3000 out of pocket after the hotel they had booked as their wedding venue shut its doors.

Andrina Loy and her fiancé Ewan Angus were expecting to wed at Mansion House Hotel in Elgin, Moray.

But the hotel recently suspended all business due to its owner going bankrupt.

The Mansion House Hotel's owner, based in Spain, said its closure centres on an unpaid VAT bill, adding that there had been an ongoing dispute over repairs carried out at the hotel.

Ms Loy told STV News that over the course of her and her fiancé's involvement with the hotel, they had handed over more than £15,000.

She said she was "absolutely devastated" to hear news of the hotel's closure.

"My partner's worked seven days a week to contribute to this wedding," Ms Loy said. "It's a big impact."

She added that she had gone down to the hotel personally to try and find out what was going on.

Mansion House Hotel: Its staff did not know it was going to close. STV

Ms Loy explained: "The guests were leaving, the staff were crying, the administrators were there and they had a quick word with us telling us it didn't look good."

A manager at the hotel told STV News none of the 26 staff employed there knew it was about to close.

Local MP Douglas Ross said: "We need clarification for the staff and clarification for people who have made bookings and are maybe looking for refunds or alternatives.

"There has already been a great response from other hotels in the area who will try to help people who have got bookings here."

"But there's just no clarity at the moment," the Conservative added.

"A Facebook message and a notice on the door is not enough."

