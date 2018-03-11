  • STV
  • MySTV

Couple '£3000 out of pocket' after wedding venue closes

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers Louise Hosie

Andrina Loy was due to wed at Mansion House Hotel in Elgin but its owner went bankrupt.

A couple due to marry in eight weeks' time say they have been left £3000 out of pocket after the hotel they had booked as their wedding venue shut its doors.

Andrina Loy and her fiancé Ewan Angus were expecting to wed at Mansion House Hotel in Elgin, Moray.

But the hotel recently suspended all business due to its owner going bankrupt.

The Mansion House Hotel's owner, based in Spain, said its closure centres on an unpaid VAT bill, adding that there had been an ongoing dispute over repairs carried out at the hotel.

Ms Loy told STV News that over the course of her and her fiancé's involvement with the hotel, they had handed over more than £15,000.

She said she was "absolutely devastated" to hear news of the hotel's closure.

"My partner's worked seven days a week to contribute to this wedding," Ms Loy said. "It's a big impact."

She added that she had gone down to the hotel personally to try and find out what was going on.

Mansion House Hotel: Its staff did not know it was going to close.
Mansion House Hotel: Its staff did not know it was going to close. STV

Ms Loy explained: "The guests were leaving, the staff were crying, the administrators were there and they had a quick word with us telling us it didn't look good."

A manager at the hotel told STV News none of the 26 staff employed there knew it was about to close.

Local MP Douglas Ross said: "We need clarification for the staff and clarification for people who have made bookings and are maybe looking for refunds or alternatives.

"There has already been a great response from other hotels in the area who will try to help people who have got bookings here."

"But there's just no clarity at the moment," the Conservative added.

"A Facebook message and a notice on the door is not enough."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.