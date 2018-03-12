Major search to find boat after mayday alert issued

The Hanson 2, which made the call on the west coast of Scotland, has not been found.

Lifeboat: Search has been launched for missing boat. RNLI

A search has been launched to find a missing boat which issued a mayday alert.

No trace has been found of the Hanson 2, which made the emergency call on the west coast of Scotland between Ullapool and Tobermory.

The call, at 1am on Monday, did not state the vessel's exact position or how many people were on board.

Tobermory and Mallaig Lifeboats have searched the area thoroughly for six hours but have not found it.

Coastguards said a number of relay broadcasts to vessels in the area have also been made with nothing seen or heard. No other distress alerts have been received.

Coastguards are also contacting harbour masters and appealing for information from anyone who may know the vessel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

