Man admits killing woman by strangling her during sex

Paul O'Hare

Mark Bruce, 32, met Chloe Miazek, 20, at a bus stop in Aberdeen on November 3 last year.

Police: Chloe Miazek was killed in Mark Bruce's Aberdeen flat.
A man has admitted strangling a woman to death while they had sex.

Mark Bruce met 20-year-old Chloe Miazek at a bus stop in the early hours of the morning on November 3 last year - just nine days before she would have turned 21 - after they had left separate nights out in Aberdeen.

However, two hours later she died at the 32-year-old's hands after he choked her while they had sex at his flat in the city's Rosemount Viaduct.

Chloe, of Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, had been drinking with friends in the city before being thrown out of a nightclub because of her level of intoxication.

She walked to a bus stop where Bruce, who had also been drinking heavily, arrived just moments after leaving a nearby pub.

They struck up a conversation before heading to his flat.

The High Court in Aberdeen was told that the pair had a "shared interest" in "erotic asphyxiation" - and that Chloe had died in "seconds" after he had seized her neck during sex.

Hours later Bruce was seen on CCTV leaving his flat and wandering the streets for over an hour before walking to Rosemount Police Station where he buzzed an intercom and said: "I've done something terrible."

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said an officer asked him to clarify and he said: "I've killed someone.

"There's a female in my bed."

She said: "His explanation is he placed his hands around her neck during sexual intercourse and the evidence is consistent with that.

"The evidence suggests death is likely to have been quick - seconds rather than minutes.

"The extent of the injuries suggested not much force being used.

"During a medical examination the accused indicated to the doctor they had had intercourse around 3.30am and the forensic findings confirm that."

Bruce, 32, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, had originally faced a charge of murder.

'I've done something terrible. I've killed someone. There's a female in my bed.'
Mark Bruce

On Monday he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide.

Defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC said: "Evidence has been disclosed to the defence from a previous partner that sexual asphyxiation was something Miss Miazek was interested in.

"Her former partner always declined.

"I don't wish to sound like I'm suggesting she was the author of her own misfortune but it is a significant factor.

"The accused can't recall the specifics of what went on but it seems that they had something of a shared interest in that particular practice.

"He recalls that all of a sudden it changed from everything being alright to her being dead.

"It is accepted by the Crown that there was no intention to kill and no wicked recklessness to suggest a murderous purpose."

'It is difficult to find words to bring any comfort to such a tragic, needless situation however I can only hope that today's outcome and admission of guilt can help in some small way.'
Detective Inspector Gary Winter

Judge Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence until April 5 at the High Court in Edinburgh and remanded Bruce in custody meantime.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "As a result of Bruce's actions Chloe's family have faced a living nightmare no family should ever have to suffer.

"Chloe was a bright young woman with her whole life ahead of her - a life that was cruelly cut short that night.

"It is difficult to find words to bring any comfort to such a tragic, needless situation, however, I can only hope that today's outcome and admission of guilt can help in some small way.

"My thoughts are with Chloe's family today."

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Chloe's family said: "We remain absolutely devastated following the death of our beautiful daughter and sister, Chloe.

"She was in the prime of her life and had so much to look forward to and it is difficult for us to comprehend that she is not here with us today.

"Chloe was a loving daughter to Bob and Theresa, sister to Nathan and friend to many, including at her work at Tesco in Inverurie.

"She will be sorely missed and we ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with her untimely death."

