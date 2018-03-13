Workers arrested after immigration raid at restaurant

Four Bangladeshi men, aged between 26 and 48, were detained at Rajpoot in Inverurie.

Four men have been arrested following an immigration raid at an Indian restaurant.

The Bangladeshi men, aged between 26 and 48, were detained at Rajpoot in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Checks found three of the men had overstayed their visas while one had entered the UK illegally.

They now face deportation.

The owners of Rajpoot face a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per worker unless they can demonstrate appropriate procedures were carried out.

