Two months left to claim £1m EuroMillions lottery prize

The winning ticket was bought in Dundee for the draw on Tuesday, November 14.

Lottery: Two months left to claim prize. PA

Time is running out for the winner of a £1m lottery ticket bought in Dundee to claim their prize.

The ticket was bought for the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on November 14.

The winning ticket is TZFN 99040 and the holder has until May 13 to claim their prize.

The National Lottery states if any prizes go unclaimed within 180 days of the draw date the money will go to National Lottery Projects.

Advice on the National Lottery website asks people who bought a ticket in Dundee to "check their old EuroMillions tickets again" and advises looking through pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa for the winning ticket.

If you think you may be the winner, you can contact the National Lottery line on 0844 338 7551.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.