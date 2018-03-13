Balcony collapses on window cleaner as residents evacuated

Emergency services were called to a building Union Street in Montrose, Angus, on Tuesday.

A window cleaner has been injured after a balcony collapsed on him.

Emergency services were called to a building on Union Street in Montrose, Angus, at 11am on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital.

Residents within the building have been evacuated.

Officers have closed the road while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland are currently in attendance in Union Street, Montrose, along with other emergency services, in response to a structural collapse of part of a building.

"A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and all residents within the building have been safely evacuated.

"Enquiries are ongoing as to the cause of the problem."

