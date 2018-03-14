Major rush hour delays after five-car crash on A90

The smash happened on the busy route at the Cammachmore junction in Aberdeenshire.

Major rush hour delays are being caused after a five-car crash on the A90.

The smash happened on the busy route at the Cammachmore junction in Aberdeenshire shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

The outside lane heading northbound is blocked.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Five cars have been involved in the crash.

"No one is thought to have been seriously injured."

