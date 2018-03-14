Stag do man wearing white dress exposed himself on train

British Transport Police said passengers were 'visibly offended' by the man's behaviour.

Appeal: Witnesses sought (file pic). British Transport Police

A man wearing a white dress, who is believed to be part of a stag do, exposed himself to passengers on a train to Aberdeen.

British Transport Police (BTP) said passengers were "visibly offended" by the incident on Friday, March 2.

The man had been on the 1.39pm ScotRail service between Dundee and Aberdeen as part of a large group.

As the train left Montrose station, he stood up and lifted up the dress, exposing himself to others in the carriage.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The man is described as being white, around around 6ft tall and had short blond hair.

Information can be passed to BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

