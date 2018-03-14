Otter's last chance to be returned back into the wild

The Scottish SPCA is now caring for Grutness in a final bid to 'rewild' him.

A leading animal welfare charity are caring for a male otter in the hope of returning him to the wild.

The Scottish SPCA is looking after Grutness at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross after Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary in Shetland had trouble returning him to his natural habitat.

Grutness arrived at Hillswick as a fully grown adult but was starving and approaching people, leading to the sanctuary believing he had been brought up in captivity before being released in to the wild where he was unable to cope.

After building up his strength they released him again but soon realised he was not able to fend for himself so brought him back to the sanctuary to try again.

When he failed to make a go of it in the wild for a second time they approached the Scottish SPCA who have taken him in, in a bid to 'rewild' him.

Jan Bevington from Hillswick wildlife sanctuary said, "We were delighted when the Scottish SPCA suggested they could 'rewild' Grutness at the centre in Fishcross, giving him another chance to make it on his own rather than spend a life in captivity.

"He is such a big, handsome boy and we knew that as an adult otter he needed bigger facilities than we had to offer if he was to be successfully rehabilitated."

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, "We regularly work alongside Hillswick wildlife sanctuary and were keen to help when we heard this story.

"Grutness was doing well when he arrived into our centre and we're hopeful he will benefit from our facilities.

"We want to improve his fitness so we can prepare to return him to Shetland over the next few months.

"We'll take a hands off approach to allow Grutness to develop a healthy and natural fear of humans, which is vital if he's to survive in the wild.

"If anyone hears or sees any animals they think may be in distress they should contact our animal helpline for advice on 03000 999 999."

